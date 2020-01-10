Botez-Santeramo Twitch Match to Benefit US Chess Women

WFM Alessia Santeramo Botez, Photo Fiona Stelli-Antoni

Our US Chess Women partnership with WFM Alexandra Botez continues on January 11th with an exciting match between two exuberant WFMs.

On January 11th, Saturday at 2 PM ET Botez will face Alessia Santeramo, a chess streamer and the 2014 Italian Women’s Chess Champion.

Commentary will be hosted by GM Aman Hambleton of the Chessbrah channel.

Alexandra is a popular streamer who was also the very first guest on Ladies Knight and a star of Femme Batale.

You can find out more about Alessia on her twitch channel and her instagram page. And if you’re looking to improve your Italian and your chess simultaneously, check out her YouTube channel.

This match is sponsored by Ian “Maprail” Silverstone and Nikola Stojsin, with a portion of the prize fund going directly to US Chess Women Programs. The majority (60%) of on stream donations will go to US Chess Women, such as the Girls Club Rooms we host, (see a recent report on the one hosted at the K-12 National Chess Champs in Orlando.) The rest will go towards funding future matches.

To watch and kibitz, follow along on twitch.tv/alexandrabotez. You can also donate to US Chess Women programs directly using our online form, where you can scroll down and select “Women’s Initiative.”