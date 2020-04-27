“The TD Show” and TD Seminar Recordings

The TD Show

We are very excited to announce the launch of “The TD Show” on the US Chess Twitch channel at twitch.tv/uschess. The 30-minute show will air live at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific every Thursday night, and the first episode is scheduled for this Thursday, April 30.

The show will be hosted by NTD Chris Bird and a guest who together will provide a brief overview of a different TD related topic. The first topic up for discussion will be “Upgrading Your TD Certification” and this week’s guest will be NTD Jeff Wiewel, Vice-Chair of the Tournament Director Certification Committee (TDCC).

For folks tuning in live, Twitch will provide some interaction between the show and the audience, allowing you to ask questions in real-time and we’ll also finish each episode with some light-hearted fun in the form of trivia based on the topic discussed. However, if you cannot tune in live, each episode will be archived in the TD Videos playlist at the US Chess YouTube Channel.

TD Seminar Recordings

Recently, US Chess has offered training seminars to Club, Local and Senior TDs done via Zoom and led by NTD Mike Hoffpauir. The recordings of these seminars are available for playback at your leisure on the TD Videos playlist at the US Chess YouTube Channel and you will also find link within the descriptions to download the slides for each presentation.

The two presentations currently available are “Common Problems TDs Face” and “Pairings and Prizes”. We are working to develop more of these in-depth presentations.