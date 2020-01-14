One Move at a Time January Edition: Dr. Karen Aronian

Welcome to the January 2020 edition of “One Move at a Time,” the US Chess podcast in which Dan Lucas, the Senior Director of Strategic Communication, talks to people who are advancing the US Chess mission statement to “Empower people, enrich lives, and enhance communities through chess.” This month’s guest is Dr. Karen Aronian, M.A., Ed.M., Ed.D., is the principal of Aronian Education Design LLC, a full-service education design firm which creates irresistible environments and content for children and families in private and public venues. We talk about how being a professional educator has informed how she is a chess parent to her two active scholastic players.

Dr. Aronian considers all places learning spaces, and the dynamic energy of her work reflects this philosophy. She has worked in the art, design, and education fields for over 30 years, and is an award-winning educator. She is widely considered an expert on education and parenting; her columns on the topic appear regularly in a broad range of newspapers, and her work has been featured in international publications, including Parents Magazine.

