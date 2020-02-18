Ladies Knight with WCHOF Chief Curator Shannon Bailey

WCHOF Chief Curator Shannon Bailey

World Chess Hall of Fame chief curator Shannon Bailey joins Jennifer Shahade on the latest episode of Ladies Knight. Shannon talks about some of her favorite exhibitions and chess sets over nine years of leading the intersections of history, chess and art at the WCHOF.

Barbara Kruger Yoko Ono’s Play it By Trust Jennifer Shahade and Daniel Meirom’s Naked Chess Sun & Moon, Crystal Fischetti

They also delve deep into the 2015-2016 show, Ladies Knight, featuring chess related work by female artists. The show ultimately inspired the title of this podcast. Yoko Ono and Barbara Kruger were headliners of the show which also featured art by Jennifer and Crystal Fischetti. Programming alongside the popular show included wine and cheese chess classes for ladies, now a Thursday night fixture at the Saint Louis Chess Campus.

They move on to some of Shannon’s most memorable World Chess Hall of Fame experiences, from meeting the legendary photographer Harry Benson to supporting local artists.

