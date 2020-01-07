January Cover Stories with Chess Life: Jamaal Abdul-Alim

Jamaal Abul-Alim discusses his January 2020 cover story on U.S. Women’s Champion WGM Jennifer Yu

Jamaal Abdul-Alim

The January edition of “Cover Stories with Chess Life” is now live! This monthly podcast, hosted by Senior Director of Strategic Communication Daniel Lucas, goes in depth and behind the scenes of each month’s Chess Life cover story. This month we talk to Jamaal Abdul-Alim about his cover story on WGM Jennifer Yu.

