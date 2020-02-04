February Cover Stories with Chess Life: GM Lev Alburt and Jon Crumiller

The February edition of “Cover Stories with Chess Life” is now live! This monthly podcast, hosted by Senior Director of Strategic Communication Daniel Lucas, goes in depth and behind the scenes of each month’s Chess Life cover story. This month we talk to GM Lev Alburt and Jon Crumiller about their cover story on the history of–and the possibility of bringing back–adjournments.

Don’t miss your chance at winning a $50 gift certificate to USCFSales.com! Send in your question to [email protected], and if your question is selected as the Best Question, you will win the gift certificate. Next month’s cover story will be on the topic Chess is for All and will cover chess and accessibility. Send in your questions now about this topic or anything about Chess Life that strikes your fancy.

Make sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify!