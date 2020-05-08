US Chess Talks to IM John Donaldson
IM and U.S. team captain John Donaldson spoke to US Chess today about the ongoing FIDE Online Nations Cup and what his life is like during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently the U.S. team is in second place after four days of play.
Saturday’s fifth and final day will feature matches against the Chinese and “Rest of the World.” Round 9 begins at 9am Eastern, followed by Round 10 at 10:45am. The top two finishing teams will head to a SuperFinal on Sunday, beginning at 10am Eastern.
Donaldson refers to a miniature victory by Viswanathan Anand over Ian Nepomniachtchi in the video. The game can be replayed below.