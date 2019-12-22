Holiday Greetings and Closures

Dear US Chess Community:

On behalf of our US Chess family, I extend season’s greetings to you and those close to you. As we head into the remaining days of 2019, I wish you the very best and good health and peace in the year ahead.

Please be aware that the US Chess offices will be closed on Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25 and again on Tuesday, December 31 and Wednesday, January 1.

As we look back on our 80th Anniversary year of 2019 we can reflect on our advances as an organization:

– Record-breaking attendance at the 2019 National High School (K-12) Championship;

– A new women’s grant program that helps our affiliates implement programs for girls and women;

– Greater interest in supporting seniors with chess;

– Broader communications through a variety of print and digital media; and

– New and increased scholarship funds for scholastic players across invitational events.

I look forward to a great 2020 for you and US Chess.

Warmest regards,

Carol Meyer

US Chess Executive Director