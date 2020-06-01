2020 Scholar-Chessplayer Awards Announced

The 501(c)(3) US Chess Federation and the US Chess Trust are pleased to announce the five recipients of the 2020 Scholar-Chessplayer Awards. These awards recognize high school juniors and seniors who excel in academics, chess, and leadership.

The 2020 winners will receive five equal $3,000 scholarships totaling $15,000.

All of the involved organizations offer a big, “Thank you!” to Dewain and Susan Barber, whose generosity made it possible to double the scholarships for this year. Another thank you goes to the three US Chess scholastic committee members who reviewed all the applications.

The recipients are: IM Praveen Balakrishnan, VA (12th grade); IM David Brodsky, NY (12th grade); Akira Wood Nakada, NY (11th grade); WFM Kimberly Liu, CA (12th grade); and IM Annie Wang, CA (12th grade).

IM Praveen Balakrishnan, Photo by Tim Hanks IM David Brodsky, photo by Tim Hanks Akira Nakada WFM Kimberly Liu, Photo courtesy of subject IM Annie Wang at the 2018 U.S. Women’s Championship. Photo: IM Eric Rosen

To qualify, applicants must be US Chess members and were presented with these requirements: