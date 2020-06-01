2020 Scholar-Chessplayer Awards Announced
The 501(c)(3) US Chess Federation and the US Chess Trust are pleased to announce the five recipients of the 2020 Scholar-Chessplayer Awards. These awards recognize high school juniors and seniors who excel in academics, chess, and leadership.
The 2020 winners will receive five equal $3,000 scholarships totaling $15,000.
All of the involved organizations offer a big, “Thank you!” to Dewain and Susan Barber, whose generosity made it possible to double the scholarships for this year. Another thank you goes to the three US Chess scholastic committee members who reviewed all the applications.
The recipients are: IM Praveen Balakrishnan, VA (12th grade); IM David Brodsky, NY (12th grade); Akira Wood Nakada, NY (11th grade); WFM Kimberly Liu, CA (12th grade); and IM Annie Wang, CA (12th grade).
To qualify, applicants must be US Chess members and were presented with these requirements:
- Play at least 25 regular-rated US Chess or FIDE games during the current academic year;
- Show outstanding achievement in academics and chess;
- Have completed at least one year of chess-related community service since starting the ninth grade;
- Describe in an essay of 500 words how being selected as a 2020 Scholar-Chessplayer will enable the recipient to further their education, improve their chess, and allow them to continue contributing to the chess community.