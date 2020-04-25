USA Finishes 4th in FIDE Candidates Online Youth Event

Six teams competed in the event, with the remaining teams being others Russia, France and the Netherlands. Each team was comprised of five players aged under-16, three boys and two girls, which included some of the top players in the world for their age, including FIDE team members and GMs Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Nihal Sarin, and Vincent Keymar.
The USA team consisted of IM Andrew Hong (ranked #3), IM Christopher Yoo (ranked #1) and FM Robert Shlyakhtenko (ranked #8), with WFM Martha Samadashvili (ranked #1) and WIM Rochelle Wu (ranked #5) on the girl’s boards. The national rankings mentioned are based on their FIDE standard ratings, but the US Chess March 2020 ratings were used in terms of the order of invitations for the event and for the board order for the matches.
The matches were all played at a rapid time control of 10 minutes +2 seconds per move. All games were played on Chess.com with some strict anti-cheating measures that involved arbiters being able to view the players and their screens at all times via a Zoom meeting, and everyone had to have the sound turn on so they could listen for anything else untoward happening.
Play was scheduled to have three rounds on Saturday and two on Sunday, spaced with a comfortable 30 minute break between games, but due to some technical issues with Chess.com, rounds 2 and 3 had to be moved into Sunday’s play forcing the rounds to start five minutes apart. However, all the games were eventually played, and some exciting rapid chess was witnessed with the usual frenetic “playing on the increment” endings, situations in which just about anything can happen.
US Chess provided live coverage of the event on its Twitch channel with me as the host joined by two players who just missed out on making the teams: 13-year old FM Jason Wang and 12-year old WCM Ruiyang Yan. I will admit to being in awe at both Jason’s and Rui’s level of commentary on the event and thankfully they many times put my suggested bad moves to the sword.
In round 1, USA was paired against Russia who were seeded #2 for the event based on FIDE regular ratings. The Russian team included both of the 2019 World Youth Under-16 Champions IM Rudik Makarian (Open) and WGM Leya Garifullina (Girls).
The event was formatted in an unusual way. With five players per side, one team would have three whites and two blacks while their opponent would have the opposite in each round. The match pairing reflected the colors on board 1 and these were supposed to alternate down throughout the rest of the match. However, when this match started, since the pairing was officially Russia vs. USA, USA somehow had black on all five boards! This error was quickly brought to the Chief Arbiter’s attention and boards 2 and 4 were restarted after a few minutes with the correct colors.
Things started off well for Team USA given that the first games to finish were the three in which we had the black pieces. Andrew scored a victory on board 1 against IM Volodar Murzin, the top Russian under-16 player, quickly followed by the following win by Rochelle on board 5 against Alisa Nir-Mukhametova. Rochelle has provided some comments on the game below.
Robert lost his game to IM Rudik Makarian but that left the USA up 2-1 with both white games still in play. Christopher managed to secure a draw with IM Stefan Pogosyan, the silver medalist at the 2019 World Youth Under-16 Championship, which left one game remaining. Unfortunately Martha lost a 101-move heartbreaker to WGM Leya Garifullina, getting her bishop trapped and allowing black to transition to a won king and pawn ending.
This left the match finished tied at 2½-2½ but we considered it at the time a great start to the event given Russia were seeded #2. In other results China pulled off what we considered a major shock at the time, beating FIDE 3½-1½ while France beat Netherlands by the same score.
The round 2 match against France started on-time on Saturday but was cut short after Chess.com started having server issues. After having the players hang on for quite a while, these games were eventually moved to Sunday since the players from China were staying up very late at night to play and when they did recommence, all the games started again from scratch since there was no way to recreate the positions and times from the original games due to server limitations.
USA this time had white on the odd numbered boards and once again we got off to a flying start thanks to Robert convincingly beating FM Boyer Mahel on board 3. The rest of the games all going down to the wire, with every single one of the eight players still playing having less than thirty seconds remaining to finish their respective games.
Next to finish was another fine victory by Andrew on board 1, this one against the #1 French under-16 player IM Marc Maurizzi. Here is the game with comments by Andrew.
The remaining three games all finished in quick fire succession. Martha lost against the top French under-16 girl Elise Tomasi, while Rochelle continued her winning streak by beating WFM Laura Sumarriva Paulin which secured the match victory for Team USA. Christopher added the icing on the cake by beating FM Timothe Razafindratsima to give USA a 4-1 victory.
In the other matches FIDE finally lived up to expectations by beating Netherlands 5-0 while Russia beat China 4-1, a result that had a major effect on the final standings.
In round 3, Team USA was paired with black against a struggling Netherlands team. Andrew was once again one of the quicker games to finish as he scored his 3rd straight victory, this time against the top Dutch under-16 player FM Yichen Han.
The rest of the games once again came down to the wire in terms of time remaining and Christopher’s game was second to finish. Christopher has provided some comments on his fine victory over FM Onno Elgersma.
Once again USA was up 2-0 with three games remaining but this time managed to secure the match earlier as Rochelle won against Eline Roebers closely followed by Martha securing her first victory in the event, a solid win against Wendy Huang. Unfortunately, Team USA could not quite pull off a sweep as Robert missed a win in a very complicated position where both players were short on time, and he ended up losing to FM Siem van Dael.
The final result was another 4-1 victory for the USA, while in the other matches FIDE beat Russia 4-1 in the big #1 vs. #2 matchup while China swept France 5-0.
Round 4 was unfortunately the start of a huge downturn for USA as we were swept 5-0 by the stacked FIDE team. I would like to chalk it up to four of our players being on the west coast and having to be up at 7am to play, or to over confidence from the last couple of matches. However, the brutal truth is the FIDE team had great players and played very good games.
After just a few minutes into the games it seemed each USA player was down on time and had a bad position. First to succumb was Martha who had the black pieces against the top ranked under-16 girl in the world, FM Bibisara Assaubayeva from Kazakhstan. This was quickly followed by losses for Christopher against GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov from Uzbekistan and Rochelle against the #3 ranked under-16 girl in the world, WFM Ineymig Hernandez Gil from Cuba.
Andrew then lost against GM Nihal Sarin from India and Robert was the final player to lose after the following tough fight against GM Vincent Keymar from Germany. Robert has provided some comments on this game.
In the other results from round 4, Russia beat France 3-2 while China beat Netherlands 4½-½. This left the standings going into the final round as FIDE and China with 6 points, Russia and USA with 5 points, France with 2 points and Netherlands with zero.
Given that we were playing China in the final round, we still had everything to play for, but the very strong Chinese team was going to be a tough nut to crack. FIDE was playing France and Russia was playing Netherlands.
The first game to finish was Martha who lost to the top ranked Chinese under-16 girl WIM Kaiyu Ning. Martha was a piece up after just 24 moves but in turn blundered it back a few moves later which left her down the exchange and in a hopeless position.
Robert gave Team USA some hope, battling back from a worse position to beat Di Zhang while Andrew lost trying to give a perpetual with his lone queen against Renjie Huang’s two queens, eventually being forced to give up when the Huang’s king found sanctuary from the checks behind the opposing pawns.
The match victory was secured for China when Christopher was next to lose after being unable to get anything from being a pawn down for most of his game. The last game to finish was Rochelle’s, a very strange ending in which we figured nobody had a chance of winning but somehow her opponent, WIM Yuxin Song, managed to breakthrough on the kingside and should have been able to win. However, she then proceeded to allow a trade to an opposite colored bishop ending and at one stage Rochelle even missed a win with a neat little tactic even though down a pawn, but with both players finishing the game using their increments it eventually finished in a draw.
FIDE managed to score yet another sweep in round 5, beating France and Russia managed to beat Netherlands 3½-1½. This left the final standings as:
FIDE took home the gold on game point tie-breaks, those 5-0 victories coming in very useful even though they lost handily to China in round 1 whose well deserved silver exceeded most people’s expectations, at least based on FIDE ratings.
Individually, Rochelle finished with the most points from any USA player with 3½/5, which tied the top score for any player on board 5. Andrew finished with 3/5 on board 1, Christopher on 2½/5 on board 2, Robert 2/5 on board 3 and Martha 1/5 on the top girl’s board.
GM Nihal Sarin from FIDE and Renjie Huang from China shared top honors on board 1 with 4/5, GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov from FIDE top scored on board 2 with 4½/5 while GM Vincent Keymar from FIDE was top of the board 3 players with 4/5. WGM Bibisara Assaubayeva was the top scoring girl, finishing with 4½/5 on board 4 and, as mentioned, Rochelle tied with WFM Ineymig Hernandez Gil from FIDE, Alisa Nur-Mukhametova from Russia and WIM Yuxon Song from China, all scoring 3½/5 on board 5.
Many thanks go out to the various people involved in making this event happen and especially from me to the players for showing great patience during the day 1 issues and for getting up bright and early each day to ensure they were on time so I didn’t have to stress about anything team related. My thanks also go to the two alternates we had on standby for the event who eventually turned into part of the commentary team and to all the parents involved in meeting the demands laid on them by the regulations on behalf of the teams.
The tournament was organized by the International Chess Federation, Chess.com, and various Chinese sports organizations. Thanks to all involved in creating and organizing this great event!