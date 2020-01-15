2020 North American Youth Championships Announced

The 2020 North American Youth Chess Championships will be held August 25-30, 2020 at the Hilton Chicago, 700 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago, Illinois.

The age categories for the 2020 North American Youth are U8, U10, U12, U14, U16, and U18. Each category has Open and Girls sections. A player’s age for this tournament is his/her age as of January 1, 2020. This event is open to players from The Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. This is a 9-round event with the first round starting on August 26 preceded by a Blitz Tournament on August 25.

Medals as well as direct FIDE titles and norms are awarded to the top three players in each section.

Registration is done directly with the organizers, and lodging is arranged directly with the hotel. The deadline for room reservations is August 4. Players should register with the organizers by May 31 in order to receive the lowest entry fee, however registration can be done on-site as late as August 25.

In accordance with US Chess Scholastic Invitational Requirements, the US Chess Official Representative (OR) in each of the 12 sections will be the player with the highest rating per the February 2020 US Chess rating supplement who registers with the organizers and notifies US Chess FIDE Events Manager Chris Bird , [email protected] by Friday, May 22. These official representatives will also receive free accommodation for 5 nights (double occupancy, those who want single occupancy may pay the difference) from the organizers.

Registration for the 2020 North American Youth Chess Championships is done directly with the organizers . Players are responsible for their own entry fees, lodging, food, transportation and travel. It is not necessary to send registration details to US Chess.

Complete information and registration can be found at the naycc2020.com. Although the organizers will accept registrations until August 25, US Chess urges all interested players to register early.

The North American Youth organizers can be contacted at [email protected] or 773-844-0701.